Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park

This holiday season, treat yourself and your family to this brilliant display of lights at Freeman Lake Park.

With more than 100 displays, Elizabethtown's Christmas in the Park is for everyone to enjoy again and again. An illuminated roadway will guide you through this beautiful spectacle of Christmas spirit.

Lights glimmering upon the lake will create that special Christmas magic for you and your family. Christmas in the Park is open from 6;00 -11:00 p.m. every evening from November 22, 2017 to January 1, 2018.

Admission is FREE, but donations are gladly accepted.

For more information visit touretown.com