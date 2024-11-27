Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park

This holiday season, treat yourself and family to this brilliant display of lights. With more than 100 displays, the City of Elizabethtown’s Christmas in the Park is for everyone to enjoy again and again. An illuminated roadway will guide you through this beautiful spectacle of Christmas spirit. In its’ 34th year, the event has grown exponentially offering a variety of ways to enjoy and celebrate Christmas.

The lighting tour is free to drive through but donations are gladly accepted. All donations go towards the electricity costs and adding in new displays and updates each year. Stop in to see your Christmas favorites from Rudolph, to snowmen, nativity scenes, and more.

When: Christmas in the Park will be open every evening from November 27, 2024 – January 1, 2025 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information visit touretown.com