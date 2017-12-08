Christmas on the Farm

Burley Fields Livestock Center 709 Oil Field Rd., Horse Cave, Kentucky 42749

Christmas on the Farm 

Christmas Bazaar featuring over 20 unique small business owners with handcrafted items such as wood, jewelry, needle crafts, wreaths, and home decor, as well as direct sell companies.

5 pm - 8 pm on Friday, December 8,

9 am - 3 pm on Saturday, December 9.

Free Admission.

Visit with Santa on Friday evening with hot chocolate and snacks available. Food and drinks also available on Saturday. Enjoy shopping in the country in a heated facility with restrooms! Check our our Facebook page for vendor spotlights!

For more information call 270-404-5301 or on Facebook: BurleyFieldsLivestockCenter

Burley Fields Livestock Center 709 Oil Field Rd., Horse Cave, Kentucky 42749
270-404-5301
