Christmas on the Square in Leitchfield
Grayson County Courthouse Square 1 Public Square, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754
Join us for Christmas on the Square on Saturday, December 4th, from 5-8 p.m. Shop the local public square with vendors, food, live caroling, and Santa!
For more information call (270) 259-5587 or visit VisitLeitchfield.com
