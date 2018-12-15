Christmas with Kory Caudill & Friends at the Kentucky Center

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Christmas with Kory Caudill & Friends at the Kentucky Center

A Christmas tradition like no other. Experience the joy of the holiday season as pianist, Kentucky native, and Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts alumnus, Kory Caudill brings his annual Christmas tour to The Kentucky Center. Joining Kory is an all-star cast of musicians, including world renowned drummer Chester Thompson (Genesis, Phil Collins, Weather Report). Bring your friends and family along to hear Christmas favorites and endearing originals in a way you've never heard before!

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
