Christmas with The Isaacs at the Carson Center

The Isaacs are a Nashville based, multi-award winning family group, consisting of siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and their mother, Lily Isaacs, who is the daughter of Polish, Jewish Holocaust survivors. The band’s unique style showcases tight family harmony and blends their multi-genre musical influences of bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, and southern gospel. And now, the Isaacs invite you to celebrate the traditional and sacred sounds of the Christmas Season, from their family to yours.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org