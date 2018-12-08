Christmastide 1816 at Locust Grove

Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join the Croghan family at home as they celebrate the holiday season and the return of family and friends! Locust Grove's First Person Interpreters recreate an 1816 family holiday party in the historic home that will include music and dancing. Stop into the hearth kitchen to see preparations for a festive meal. In the Visitors' Center, historic artisans will demonstrate their trades, give hands-on experiences, and sell their wares for a unique holiday shopping experience. Children's activities will also be offered. Includes a sale of select books from Locust Grove's famous book sale - perfect for gift giving.

Refreshments available.

Admission: $6 adults, $3 children, free under 6.

For more information call (502) 897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org 

