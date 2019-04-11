Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men

to Google Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men

This latest addition to the Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men, is a brand new musical comedy introducing the men of the church right alongside your favorite ladies from the basement. As these hard-working farmers discuss “man stuff,” they unintentionally disrupt the order of the kitchen. But that’s what happens when you let the rooster in the hen house. Will you have fun? You betcha!

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men - 2019-04-11 18:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 1, 2018

Friday

November 2, 2018

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Submit Yours