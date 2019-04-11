EKU Center Presents Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men

This latest addition to the Church Basement Ladies series, Rise Up, O Men, is a brand new musical comedy introducing the men of the church right alongside your favorite ladies from the basement. As these hard-working farmers discuss “man stuff,” they unintentionally disrupt the order of the kitchen. But that’s what happens when you let the rooster in the hen house. Will you have fun? You betcha!

For more information visit ekucenter.com