Church of Comedy Open Mic at Two Keys Tavern

× Expand Big Dumb Chris 2023 Flyer

"Laughs Galore! Join Us for an Epic Open Mic Comedy Night!"

Hosted By: Shawn Phillips

Dear Comedy Lovers,

Get ready to roll with laughter at our upcoming open mic comedy night, where hilarious and some not so hilarious comedians from all over will take the stage to crack you up! Don't miss this opportunity to witness side-splitting jokes, witty one-liners, and rib-tickling performances that will leave you in stitches.

Why Choose Our Open Mic Comedy Night?

- It's completely free to attend and/or perform.

- A Laughter-Filled Evening: Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with non-stop laughter and entertainment that will keep you in high spirits throughout the night.

- Diverse Comedy Styles: From observational humor to satirical jokes, our comedians represent a wide range of comedic styles that cater to all tastes, ensuring a hilarious experience for everyone.

Open Mic Opportunity: If you're an aspiring comedian, our open mic offers you a chance to take the spotlight and share your comedic talent with a supportive audience.

Welcoming Atmosphere: Our cozy and inviting venue provides a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a night of laughter with friends and fellow comedy enthusiasts.

Delicious Food and Drinks: Treat your taste buds to our scrumptious menu of delectable food and drinks, including a wide selection of snacks, appetizers, and beverages to keep you fueled up throughout the show.

When: Last Sunday of Every Month!

Where: Two Keys Tavern

Admission: Free Entry

Don't miss out on this laughter-packed extravaganza! RSVP now by clicking going and secure your spot at our open mic comedy night. Limited seating available.

Come join us for a night of side-splitting comedy that will keep you in stitches. See you there!