Churchill, Starring David Payne at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Acclaimed British actor David Payne – who brought you an evening with C.S. Lewis last year – returns with a touching homage to Winston Churchill. Payne recalls Churchill’s address to the American Oxford Society after being awarded honorary US citizenship by President John F. Kennedy.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music, History