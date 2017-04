Cigars & Bourbon at Marketplace Restaurant

Join us May 3rd on our beautiful patio in cahoots with Oxmoor Smoke Shoppe and #Rabbit Hole Distillery for samples and tasty treats. Festivities begin at 6pm (cigars, bourbon tasting and appetizers from 6-7:30pm) tickets only $20 at the door!

For more information call (502) 625-3001 or visit theatersquaremarketplace.com