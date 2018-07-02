Cincinnati Zoo's Thane Maynard at Blue Marble Books

Thane Maynard from the Cincinnati Zoo will be visiting our store July 2 at 4:30 to sign copies of his new book, Saving Fiona: The Story of the World's Most Famous Baby Hippo! Come join us, meet Thane Maynard, and have your book autographed. Sadly, Fiona has a previous engagement at the zoo and will be unable to join him.

If you'd like to reserve a copy for autographing, please contact the store via email bluemarble41075@gmail.com or phone 859.781.0602.

For more information call 859-781-0602 visit bluemarblebooks.com