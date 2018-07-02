Cincinnati Zoo's Thane Maynard at Blue Marble Books

Blue Marble Books 1356 S. Ft Thomas Ave, Kentucky

Cincinnati Zoo's Thane Maynard at Blue Marble Books

Thane Maynard from the Cincinnati Zoo will be visiting our store July 2 at 4:30 to sign copies of his new book, Saving Fiona: The Story of the World's Most Famous Baby Hippo! Come join us, meet Thane Maynard, and have your book autographed. Sadly, Fiona has a previous engagement at the zoo and will be unable to join him.

If you'd like to reserve a copy for autographing, please contact the store via email bluemarble41075@gmail.com or phone 859.781.0602.

For more information call 859-781-0602 visit bluemarblebooks.com

Blue Marble Books 1356 S. Ft Thomas Ave, Kentucky View Map
859-781-0602
JJ18

