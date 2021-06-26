Cinco-De-Y-O Family Fun Day at Whitaker Family YMCA

The Whitaker Family YMCA is hosting Cinco-De-Y-O, a themed, Family Fun Day, rain or shine, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Whitaker Family YMCA Kloiber Foundation Outdoor Pavilion, located at 2681 Old Rosebud Road, Lexington, KY 40509.

Cinco-De-Y-O Family Fun Day is a fun way for the entire family to learn new ways to work together to stay healthy and how the Y can help you do just that! There will be carnival and field games, food trucks, inflatables, and much more!

Cinco-De-Y-O is being made possible through the generosity of the Kloiber Foundation. “We are excited to bring together our family, friends, and neighbors for a day filled with classic field day fun,” said David Kloiber, head of the Kloiber Foundation. “This opportunity to gather once again as a community is a welcome change from the trying times we have all experienced, and we look forward to continuing Cinco-De-Y-O through our partnership with the YMCA of Central Kentucky.”

The event is open to the community and free of charge. Come out to enjoy a day of family activities and of course, lots of fun!

