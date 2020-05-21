× Expand 📸 by: Cinema Systers Film Festival Lights, camera, action, Paducah!

Cinema Systers Film Festival in Paducah

The premier all-lesbian film festival returns to Paducah for their fifth year. Seeking to promote and support lesbian filmmakers, producers, and writers, this diverse group of women gathers to create an outlet for their craft. Features include specialty workshops and performance art.

Visit Paducah.travel to save the date and plan your trip!

For more information call 1.800.723.8224 or visit paducah.travel/events/cinema-systers-film-festival/19292/