📸 by: Cinema Systers Film Festival

Cinema Systers Film Festival in Paducah

The only all-lesbian film festival in the country is returning to Paducah. In cooperation with Maiden Alley Cinema, this film festival will showcase films of all genres made by lesbian artists. The mission of this festival is to strengthen, enrich and connect a diverse community of women and provide an outlet for their art.

For more information call 1.800.723.8224 or visit paducah.travel/events