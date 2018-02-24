Circle and Square by The Lexington Children's Theatre

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Circle and Square by The Lexington Children's Theatre

FOR AGES 2 – 5

Performed on the LCT Learning Stage

When Circle and Square meet for the first time, they realize that they are very different from each other. Will they be able to find a way to play together, despite their differences? Discover the wonderful world of shapes through this interactive show, where you and your young people are invited to help tell the story through cooperative play!

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: shapes, play, friendship, participation

Note: All children must be accompanied by an 18 year old or older in order to enter the theatre on their own.

January 6 at 10 & 11:30

Feb 24 at 10 & 11:30

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
8592544546
