Cirque Diabolo at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 An array of the best performers from around the world present a new generation of Cirque-style show. The electrifying and mesmerizing Cirque Diabolo will be performing incredible feats of strength and beauty on stage, as well as breathtaking aerial performances. Featuring a cast of champion acrobats, contortionists and aerial artists, this award-winning spectacle will leave guests breathless. An action-packed presentation delivers incredible talent beyond the wildest imagination, creating a thrill-a-minute spectacle. Cirque Diabolo is perfect for the entire family, with beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting, and the world’s greatest talent all on one stage.

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
