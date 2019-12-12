Cirque Dreams Holidaze at RiverPark Center

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as a “delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload.” Broadway World raved it’s “the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy,” of the sold-out performances that “dazzled…at The Kennedy Center” (Washington Post). The Tennessean proclaimed it “a dazzling Holidaze Spectacle…for both young and old” at the Grand Ole Opry House.

