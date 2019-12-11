Cirque Dreams Holidaze at SKyPAC

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as “A delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load.” It’s “the perfect holiday gift that everyone will enjoy,” raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that “dazzled…at The Kennedy Center,” Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it “A dazzling Holidaze Spectacle…for both young and old” at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg, has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable Cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019.

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa, and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com