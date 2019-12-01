Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Carson Center

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It’s “Las Vegas…meets family entertainment…meets musical theatre” touts the Boston Globe.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org