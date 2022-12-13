Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Carson Center

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus

artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, “The Perfect Holiday Gift

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org