Cirque FLIP FabriQue: BLIZZARD at Norton Center for the Arts

Through the lens of their very special and intimate relationship with winter, Cirque FLIP FabriQue: BLIZZARD takes audiences on a crazy, fun, poetic, and tender journey through winter, inviting them to get lost in a moment of white wonder. BLIZZARD is a new gravity defying spectacle featuring acrobatics, juggling, and aerialist techniques in this high-flying cirque sensation.

With some of the most exciting circus performers of the moment, original live music, and breathtaking visual poetry, Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD is taking the stage by storm!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com