Cirque Mechanics, although inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. The stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning around.

Cirque Mechanics at Preston Arts Center

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org