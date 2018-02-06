Cirque Zuma Zuma at the Paramount

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Cirque Zuma Zuma at the Paramount

February 6, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $40, $35, $25

America’s Got Talent Season 6 finalists Cirque Zuma Zuma will take the stage at the Paramount on February 6.  Known as the “ultimate African circus,” this show is filled with non‐stop action and African culture, including dance, acrobatics, tumbling, and music. Cirque Zuma Zuma features disciplined performers who are trained in Kenya and Tanzania. Many describe it as an African‐style Cirque du Soleil; such is the standard of the performers and the quality of the show. The performance showcases an array of never before seen talents mixed with some of the best skills associated with African variety arts. Cirque Zuma Zuma combines the mysticism of Africa with the excitement of a theatrical cirque   performance.  With live music and percussionists, the talented cast performs an action‐packed show of   pole and aerial acts, Egyptian limbo dances, South African gumboot dances, Gabonese tumbling, and South African contortionist feats which will keep the audience breathless.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music
