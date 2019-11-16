CirqueLouis: The Circus Show at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

CirqueLouis: The Circus Show at Kentucky Center for the Arts

 The circus is often a mystery and misunderstood. It must continue to evolve, to leave behind the ways of the past and make way for a better future. The modern circus is an arena in which all people, of all backgrounds work together. Every individual is honored for their unique talents and abilities, working together to create circus magic.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
502-566-5111
