City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center

to Google Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center

Artists that have exhibited over the years have been invited back to display their new works in City Gallery. Featuring works by Gayle Cerlan, Laura Lee Cundift, Elizabeth Foley, Ed Franklin, John Lackey, Andrew Light, Lennon Michalski, Jacque Parsley, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, and James Shambhu.

Times: Tuesday-Thursday 11-5; Friday-Saturday 11-8pm; Sunday 10-2pm

For more information call (859) 425-2562 or visit lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center - 2017-12-15 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Submit Yours