City Gallery Invitational 2017 at the Downtown Arts Center

Artists that have exhibited over the years have been invited back to display their new works in City Gallery. Featuring works by Gayle Cerlan, Laura Lee Cundift, Elizabeth Foley, Ed Franklin, John Lackey, Andrew Light, Lennon Michalski, Jacque Parsley, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, and James Shambhu.

Times: Tuesday-Thursday 11-5; Friday-Saturday 11-8pm; Sunday 10-2pm

For more information call (859) 425-2562 or visit lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center