City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library

City Government 101

Thursday, July 12, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by Mayor Brandi Harless and Assistant to the City Manager Michelle Smolen

Join Mayor Harless and Smolen in a discussion about the inner workings of your local government and to learn about opportunities to get involved.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net