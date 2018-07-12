City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library

to Google Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library

City Government 101

Thursday, July 12, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by Mayor Brandi Harless and Assistant to the City Manager Michelle Smolen

Join Mayor Harless and Smolen in a discussion about the inner workings  of your local government and to learn about opportunities to get involved.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-07-12 19:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours