City Government 101 at the McCracken County Library

City Government 101
Thursday, July 12, 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Presented by Mayor Brandi Harless and Assistant to the City Manager Michelle Smolen
Join Mayor Harless and Smolen in a discussion about the inner workings of your local government and to learn about opportunities to get involved.
The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.
Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.
For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net