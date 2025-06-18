Civics 101 Forum at Liberty Hall

6pm - 7:30pm Free Event, Orlando Brown House Parlor

Over the years Together Frankfort has organized and hosted a variety of events designed to inform and engage the citizens of Frankfort. New for 2024 is Civics 101 - a series of forums to help us understand issues important to our community. Topic TBD. Registration Required.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org