Civics 101 Forum at Liberty Hall
to
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
×
Civics 101 Forum at Liberty Hall
6pm - 7:30pm Free Event, Orlando Brown House Parlor
Over the years Together Frankfort has organized and hosted a variety of events designed to inform and engage the citizens of Frankfort. New for 2024 is Civics 101 - a series of forums to help us understand issues important to our community. Topic TBD. Registration Required.
For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org
Info
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History