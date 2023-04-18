Civil Rights Activist Hezekiah Watkins at The Capitol

Presented by Warren County Public Library

In the 1960s over 400 young people risked their lives to participate in nonviolent protest against the racist indignities of interstate bus segregation in America. These courageous Americans were known as the Freedom Riders. Their bravery in the face of violence and injustice led to the desegregation of interstate travel in the United States, and their organizing tactics continue to inspire activists in challenging injustice today. Having joined the Freedom Riders at only 13 years old, Mr. Watkins will share his experience as a lifelong Civil Rights Activist..

Free by reservations required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org