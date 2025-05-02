Civil War Living History at Columbus-Belmont State Park

Columbus-Belmont State Park 350 Park Road, Columbus, Kentucky 42032

The weekend will include battle re-enactments, history and museum tours, soldier camps, entertainment, food and more.  Admission is free.

For more information call 270-677-2327 or  visit parks.ky.gov

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270-677-2327
