Civil War Living History at Columbus-Belmont State Park
to
Columbus-Belmont State Park 350 Park Road, Columbus, Kentucky 42032
The weekend will include battle re-enactments, history and museum tours, soldier camps, entertainment, food and more. Admission is free.
For more information call 270-677-2327 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor