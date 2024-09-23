Murray State University Presents Civil War historian Don H. Doyle at Murray

The Department of History at Murray State University is pleased to host Civil War historian Don H. Doyle, University of South Carolina Professor Emeritus of History, for the seventh annual Sid Easley Lecture on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.

The Department of History’s lecture series is named in honor of Sid Easley, Murray State alumnus, former Murray State University Board of Regents chair, the first Golden Horseshoe Award recipient and long-time supporter of the Murray State Department of History. Thanks to the generosity of the Easley family, the lecture is free and open to the public, with a book signing and dessert reception to follow sponsored by Easley, Ernstberger, Perlow & Naber PLLC.

Dr. Don H. Doyle retired after a long and distinguished career teaching history at the University of Michigan (Dearborn), Vanderbilt, and the University of South Carolina, and served as a Fulbright Professor and Fulbright Specialist at various universities around the world. He has also been a Public Policy Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and a Fellow of the National Humanities Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. He has written close to a dozen books, mainly focusing on the history of the American South, including volumes exploring the history of Nashville, the Civil War from an international perspective, secession and frontier communities.

Doyle’s lecture at Murray State will be based on his new book entitled “The Age of Reconstruction: How Lincoln’s New Birth of Freedom Remade the World,” a history of how the outcome of the American Civil War inspired democratic reforms, revolutions, and emancipation movements in Europe and the Americas. Departing from the traditional domestic-oriented narration of the Civil War and its aftermath, Doyle takes a fresh approach to this history by telling the story of how these events not only shook up American society but also had huge reverberations around the world.

For more information visit murraystate.edu