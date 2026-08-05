Clarissa Tossin: When Two Places Look Alike at the UK Art Museum

For the last twenty years, Clarissa Tossin has brought attention to connections between the built environment and processes of extraction through thoughtful projects undertaken in cities around the world including Denver, Los Angeles, Rome, and São Paulo. This exhibition is the first to examine the role of photography in Tossin’s conceptual projects, with a special focus on analogies she draws between views of the Earth and outer space. Tossin collages, folds, scrapes, and weaves photographs to critique the authoritative status of mapping, distant scans, and birds-eye views. She will give a Robert C. May Photography Lecture in fall 2026.

For more information call (859) 257-1707 or visit finearts.uky.edu/art-museum