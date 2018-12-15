Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC

to Google Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC

 December 15, 2018—April 7, 2019

"The participation of the viewer makes it {the painting} immersive.  I see my work as a call of attention to the world outside it, so it’s not only an immersion in my work but also an immersion in the world.  The work being sort of a door -or portal if you want to use that word - to the rest of the world.” Sarah Crowner speaking with Bartholomew Ryan about her MassMoCa exhibition, 2016 - 2017.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

Info
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics at KMAC - 2018-12-15 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Wednesday

December 26, 2018

Thursday

December 27, 2018

Submit Yours