Clay Date - Adult Workshop at KMAC

Take time to get creative with your favorite person! Bring someone special to KMAC's 9th Annual Clay Date where each duo will be able to make and glaze pieces of pottery to pick up when fired. Work with local ceramist, Suzy Hatcher and KMAC Educators to learn the basics of hand building and throwing on a pottery wheel. Each purchased ticket includes 2 spots in the workshop. KMAC's adult workshops are perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends. Snacks and libations will be provided.

Available Dates: Saturday, February 14th, 4-7pm or Sunday, February 15th, 1-4pm.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org