Clay Date at KMAC

Making plans for Valentine’s Day? Bring someone special to KMAC's Clay Date! We are offering two dates for this workshop: Thursday, February 13th, 6-9 PM OR Friday, February 14th, 6-9 PM.

Each purchased ticket includes 2 spots in the workshop. Each duo will be able to make and glaze pieces of pottery to pick up when fired. Work with KMAC Educators and local ceramist, Suzy Hatcher, to learn the basics of hand building and throwing on a pottery wheel. Snacks and libations will be provided. KMAC's adult workshops are perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends!

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops