Clay Handbuilding at Preston Arts Center
Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Make your own unique and beautiful ceramic floral dish in this hands on workshop!
Discover the art of hand-building with clay in this ceramics workshop. Learn foundational techniques to create your own unique Floral Dish! Perfect for all skill levels, this hands-on class offers a fun and relaxing introduction to working with clay. All materials are provided—just bring your creativity!
This workshop is open to younger students. Ages 9 and up must be accompanied by an adult and both must register for participation.
Special Note: The work you make will be kiln fired off site by the instructor and returned for pick up at store on a later date.
Instructor: Hannah Johnston
For more information call 502-415-3425