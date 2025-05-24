Clay Handbuilding at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Clay Handbuilding at Preston Arts Center

Discover the art of hand-building with clay in this ceramics workshop. Learn foundational techniques to create your own unique Floral Dish! Perfect for all skill levels, this hands-on class offers a fun and relaxing introduction to working with clay. All materials are provided—just bring your creativity!

This workshop is open to younger students. Ages 9 and up must be accompanied by an adult and both must register for participation.

Special Note: The work you make will be kiln fired off site by the instructor and returned for pick up at store on a later date.

Instructor: Hannah Johnston

For more information call 502-415-3425

