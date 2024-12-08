Clay Luminaries - Family Workshop at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Duos will work with KMAC educators to learn basic ceramic techniques. They will carve into slabs of clay and sculpt a luminary that would work well as a holiday gift or decoration for the home! Light drinks and snacks provided. Youth must be between the ages of 7-18. Each registration comes with two workshop spots (1 adult + 1 youth) with each duo making one piece together.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
