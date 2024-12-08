× Expand KMAC Adult working with clay.

Clay Luminaries - Family Workshop at KMAC

Duos will work with KMAC educators to learn basic ceramic techniques. They will carve into slabs of clay and sculpt a luminary that would work well as a holiday gift or decoration for the home! Light drinks and snacks provided. Youth must be between the ages of 7-18. Each registration comes with two workshop spots (1 adult + 1 youth) with each duo making one piece together.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops