Karen Brown-Levy to Demonstrate Clay Pumpkins, Jack-o’- lanterns at Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Karen Brown-Levy, of Louisville, will demonstrate her hand-built clay pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

Beginning with a wheel-thrown bulbous bottle form, she uses hand-building techniques to cut, shape and re-form the clay, adding a curling clay handle for a vine-like final touch. Brown-Levy’s series of ceramic pumpkins led her to begin to create clay jack-o’-lanterns with expressive faces, accentuated when lit by a candle.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov