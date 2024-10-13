Clay, Painting & Photography at City Hall Prospect
to
City Hall Prospect Ky 9200 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
×
aichprospect@gmail.com
Clay, Painting &Photography
Clay, Painting & Photography at City Hall Prospect
28 Artists will exhibit their artwork at City Hall Prospect on October 13 from 2-5 pm. Two clay hand building demonstrations by Jessica Guinn and Marty Edlin. Music by Squirrel Jam. Artist Market in the upstairs Library! The public is invited. Free event! Refreshments will be served.
Prospect City Hall- 9200 Hwy 42, Prospect Ky 40059
For more information follow on Facebook: Art in City Hall Prospect
Info
City Hall Prospect Ky 9200 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Art & Exhibitions