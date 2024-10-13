× Expand aichprospect@gmail.com Clay, Painting &Photography

Clay, Painting & Photography at City Hall Prospect

28 Artists will exhibit their artwork at City Hall Prospect on October 13 from 2-5 pm. Two clay hand building demonstrations by Jessica Guinn and Marty Edlin. Music by Squirrel Jam. Artist Market in the upstairs Library! The public is invited. Free event! Refreshments will be served.

Prospect City Hall- 9200 Hwy 42, Prospect Ky 40059

For more information follow on Facebook: Art in City Hall Prospect