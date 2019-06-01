Clement Gem, Mineral, Fossil, & Jewelry Show
Fohs Hall 201 N. Walker Street, Marion, Kentucky 42064
Clement Gem, Mineral, Fossil, & Jewelry Show
The show features rock, mineral, fossil, & jewelry vendors. There will be silent auctions, hourly door prizes, and free children's activities. Next door to the show there will be museum tours. There will be a beading class at 2PM each day.
For more information call (270) 965-4263 or visit clementmineralmusuem.org
