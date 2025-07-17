Clermont Supper Club

Join Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table Restaurant and be among the first to enjoy the latest releases from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each Clermont Supper Club features Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories from the First Family of Bourbon.At Clermont Supper Club, guests taste the latest James B. Beam Distilling Co. releases alongside a specially crafted dinner paired with a selection of cocktails and pours from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Following dinner, guests have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

For more information visit jimbeam.com