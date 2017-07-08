Clifton Center to HostTribute to the Great BILL EVANS

World-renowned New York jazz pianist Andy LaVerne, one of the students that the great Bill Evans ever took on, returns to the Clifton Center with Dick Sisto to perform a special concert playing the music of Bill Evans. LaVerne and Sisto have promised to intersperse some conversation about the depth and influence of Evans’ work on the evolution of jazz and as in their own lives in this special benefit for the Clifton Center.

Bill Evans recorded Kind of Blue with Miles Davis and John Coltrane, the best-selling jazz album of all time, and backed Billie Holliday. Miles Davis described Bill’s playing: “like crystal notes or sparkling water cascading down from some clear waterfall.” Contemporary jazz greats refer still to Evans’ influence on the evolution of jazz, particularly on jazz piano and on the way groups still play together today.

Tickets $20.

ABOUT THE CLIFTON CENTER

The Clifton Center, located at 2117 Payne Street, is an historic facility that serves as a gathering place for art, culture and ideas that enrich our community.

For more information, visit www.cliftoncenter.org or call (502) 896-8480. Find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheCliftonCenter.