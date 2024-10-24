Clint Black: Celebrating 35 Years of "Killin' Time"

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Clint Black: Celebrating 35 Years of "Killin' Time" at SKyPAC

 Country icon Clint Black, one of the truest traditionalists in music over the last three decades, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’ Time, on tour in 2024. For the first time ever, he’ll play the groundbreaking record live start to finish followed by more of his legendary hits.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

270.904.1880
