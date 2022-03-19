× Expand N/A Clover Leaf 5K

Clover Leaf 5K in Crestwood

Join the Oldham County Parks and Recreation Department for the 17th annual Clover Leaf 5K run/walk on Saturday, March 19th, beginning at 8 a.m. The run/walk will start and finish at Briar Hill Park. Early registration is $30; late registration (including on race day) is $40. Prizes are given in a variety of age groups and all participants receive a T-shirt and finish medal.

Briar Hill Park is located at 7400 E. Orchard Grass Blvd., Crestwood, KY 40014

Volunteers needed for this event, call us to lend a hand!

Awards will be presented to:

• The top overall male and female finishers.

• The top male and female finishers in each of the following age groups:

• 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over.

For more info contact Gary Parsons, Director of Parks & Rec, gparsons@oldhamcountyky.gov, or call

(502) 225-0655.