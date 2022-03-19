Clover Leaf 5K in Crestwood
to
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
N/A
Clover Leaf 5K
Clover Leaf 5K in Crestwood
Join the Oldham County Parks and Recreation Department for the 17th annual Clover Leaf 5K run/walk on Saturday, March 19th, beginning at 8 a.m. The run/walk will start and finish at Briar Hill Park. Early registration is $30; late registration (including on race day) is $40. Prizes are given in a variety of age groups and all participants receive a T-shirt and finish medal.
Briar Hill Park is located at 7400 E. Orchard Grass Blvd., Crestwood, KY 40014
Volunteers needed for this event, call us to lend a hand!
Awards will be presented to:
• The top overall male and female finishers.
• The top male and female finishers in each of the following age groups:
• 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over.
For more info contact Gary Parsons, Director of Parks & Rec, gparsons@oldhamcountyky.gov, or call
(502) 225-0655.