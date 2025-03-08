Club Beaux Arts at Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center

Get ready to dance the night away at Club Beaux Arts on March 8, 2025! This year, we're transforming the Ball into a sizzling scene of extravagance and delight. Enjoy entertainment from Radiotronic, one of the Midwest’s top party bands playing music from all generations.

Join us for an unforgettable night that supports VOICES in its mission to be a chorus for the community, celebrating diversity and fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. Club Beaux Arts promises pulsating beats, gourmet food, spirited drinks, an eclectic silent auction, and much more!

Don’t miss out on this wonderful evening—you will have a memorable experience while being part of a movement to make Kentucky an even better place to live.

VOICES of Kentuckiana is an inclusive choir striving to change hearts and minds through music.

For more information visit VOICESKY.org