Clue: On Stage at Pioneer Playhouse

Based on the cult classic Paramount Pictures Movie and the popular Hasbro board game!

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

June 23 – July 4

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party! Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So… whodunnit? And more importantly, who will be next?Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer before the body count at Boddy Manor stacks up! A madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist! Rated PG.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.