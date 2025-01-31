Clyde's at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Clyde's at Market House Theatre

 A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
