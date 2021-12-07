Coach Mitchell Presents Christmas in Kentucky

Former Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell is ready to spread Christmas cheer, announcing a holiday-themed concert – Coach Mitchell Presents Christmas in Kentucky – on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the Lexington Opera House. All proceeds from the event will benefit character and leadership development among students in Fayette County Public Schools in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Mitchell will be performing at the concert with the Coach Mitchell Band, which features an all-star lineup of musicians. The Coach Mitchell Band recently recorded a Christmas album, which will be released Nov. 1st. More information on the album and the Coach Mitchell Band can be found at CoachMitchellBand.com when the site launches later this year.

Matthew and Jenna have been instrumental in helping the Lexington community since they arrived in Lexington nearly 20 years ago. Over the past four years through the Mitchell Family Foundation, Matthew and Jenna have donated over half a million dollars to various programs and projects that benefit character and leadership development in Fayette County Public Schools.

To join Matthew and Jenna’s many fundraising efforts that help Central Kentucky, visit www.mitchellfamily-foundation.com .

For more information call (859) 233-3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com