Cockeyed at Pioneer Playhouse

By William Missouri Downs

July 26-August 6 What if you were madly in love with someone who couldn’t see you—literally? Philosophy major-turned accountant, Phil, has a giant office crush on his boss’s secretary, but the gorgeous Sophia doesn’t even know Phil exists. What can a nice, but average-looking guy, do to get the attention of the gal of his dreams? Don’t miss this witty and fantastically farcical take on modern romance! Rated PG..

