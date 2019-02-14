Cocktail and Appetizer Pairing Class at Jeptha Creed

We are so excited to partner with Butchertown Grocery and offer you an exclusive opportunity to dive deep into the world of beverage and food flavor pairing! Join us on February 14 for our very first cocktail and appetizer pairing class. During this event, Jeptha Creed Beverage Director Mackenzi Poehlein and Butchertown Grocery Owner & Chef Bobby Benjamin will teach you the ins and outs of flavor pairing.

Join Mackenzi as she teaches you to make two cocktail options, one savory and one sweet. Not only will you make the cocktail with her, she will also walk you through why she chose each flavor and how they marry together to create a delicious drink.

Savory Cocktail

Persian Love

Featured Flavors – Rose / Cardamom / Lemon

Secondary Flavors- Almond / Nutmeg

Ingredients – Jeptha Creed Original Vodka, rose water, lemon juice, almond liquor, egg white, cardamom, nutmeg simple syrup, cardamom seed, and a rose petal garnish

Sweet Cocktail

Pomegranate Passion

Featured Flavors – Pomegranate / Smoked Pears

Secondary flavors – Lemon / Vanilla

Ingredients – Jeptha Creed Lemonade Moonshine, juice of pomegranate, smoked pears, vanilla simple syrup, sparkling rose water, and a pear rosette garnish

No cocktail party, mixer or dinner party is complete without a complimentary dish to go with each cocktail. Butchertown Grocery Chef and Owner, Bobby Benjamin is here to conduct two delicious appetizer demonstrations – one to serve with each cocktail. Enjoy your cocktail as Chef Benjamin explains how to determine what food flavors to pair with a cocktail and why he decided to create each dish. After the demonstrations are complete, taste each dish with your drink to fully understand how the pairing marries together.

Tickets

Individual – $40

Couple – $70

For more information visit jepthacreed.com